nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 140.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in nVent Electric by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in nVent Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

