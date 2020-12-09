Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Northwest Natural worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,627 shares in the company, valued at $205,623.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

