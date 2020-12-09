Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $238.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average of $204.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

