New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 57,961 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.22. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.