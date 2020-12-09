Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Trading Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $121.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as low as $90.46 and last traded at $91.07. Approximately 907,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 856,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.53.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.76.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.56.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBIX)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
