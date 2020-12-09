Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 219.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000.

NYSE:NBW opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

