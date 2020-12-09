NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NetApp's fiscal second-quarter results reflect strength in all-flash business, and Public Cloud Services. The company is benefiting from growing clout of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions; File, Block and Object Software products; and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Additionally, the company provided an upbeat guidance for fiscal third quarter, which holds promise. Notably, shares of NetApp have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion.”

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in NetApp by 25,386.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

