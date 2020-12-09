NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.31

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 2936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,615.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $938,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,605.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,215.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,003,085 shares of company stock worth $41,547,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

