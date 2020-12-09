National Bank Financial Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $13.13 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 97,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 351,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

