National Bank Financial Upgrades Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) to Outperform

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$72.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$75.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.16% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KL. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) alerts:

TSE KL opened at C$53.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.80. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$25.67 and a one year high of C$76.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.38.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.