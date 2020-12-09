Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €265.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €243.77 ($286.79).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

