Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Bernard G. Rethore Sells 12,578 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at $150,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 243,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

