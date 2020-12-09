M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $145.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

MTB stock opened at $126.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $2,287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

