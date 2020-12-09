Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $172.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.29.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

