MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Smith Barney Citigroup

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MOR opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. MorphoSys has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $37.96.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

