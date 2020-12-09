Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.90% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $79,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of IGM opened at $343.66 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $344.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.68.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

