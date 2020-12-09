Morgan Stanley Sells 43,891 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Camden Property Trust worth $87,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

