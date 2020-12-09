Morgan Stanley Sells 342,377 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 342,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Ulta Beauty worth $81,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.38.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $272.00 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

