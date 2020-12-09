Morgan Stanley Sells 1,893,098 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,735,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $82,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCAU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 617,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 209,488 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 148.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 114,834 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCAU stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 202.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.73. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCAU shares. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

