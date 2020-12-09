Morgan Stanley Sells 10,713 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.37% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $77,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $136,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH stock opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day moving average of $226.45. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $246.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.