Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 542,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SAP were worth $84,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $24,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 192.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $143.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

