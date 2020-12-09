Morgan Stanley Purchases New Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,170,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,911,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Chindata Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,032,000.

CD opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75.

Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

