Morgan Stanley Purchases 352,858 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of DTE Energy worth $81,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

