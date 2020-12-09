Morgan Stanley Purchases 348,321 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $90,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

