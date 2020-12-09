Morgan Stanley Purchases 221,347 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Motorola Solutions worth $77,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $149,046,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after purchasing an additional 666,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $88,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $172.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.29. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

