Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $74.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MS. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.48.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $63.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.