Morgan Stanley Lowers The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $32.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

NYSE KR opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

