Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 387,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.87% of Azure Power Global worth $83,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

NYSE AZRE opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. Equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZRE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.