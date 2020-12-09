Morgan Stanley Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $86.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.85 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

