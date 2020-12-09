Morgan Stanley Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $86.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.58.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.85 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31.
In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.