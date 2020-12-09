Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,163,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $89,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 58.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 72,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Robert W. Baird cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

