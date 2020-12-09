Morgan Stanley Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $47.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.50 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

