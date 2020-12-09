Morgan Stanley Increases Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $42.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,426,000 after purchasing an additional 553,760 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,699,000 after purchasing an additional 407,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 904,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 354,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

