Morgan Stanley Increases Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $25.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $24.00 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $980.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,972 shares of company stock worth $3,069,702. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,759,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.