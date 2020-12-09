Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of UDR worth $79,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,683,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in UDR by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UDR by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after acquiring an additional 548,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in UDR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

