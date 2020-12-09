Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $76,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,583,000 after buying an additional 61,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,220,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,443,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,161.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $952.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

