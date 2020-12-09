Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of The Kroger worth $80,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 54.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter worth about $152,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in The Kroger by 5.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.