Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,031,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,132 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Davis Select International ETF worth $80,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 600,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 76,011 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the second quarter worth $402,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 142.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

DINT stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $23.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.