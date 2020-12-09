Morgan Stanley Increases Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $48.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

