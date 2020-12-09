Morgan Stanley Increases Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $72.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE:PB opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.