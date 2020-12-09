Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $90,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,046 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,576,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,802,000 after acquiring an additional 408,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,826,000 after acquiring an additional 375,722 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

