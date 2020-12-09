Morgan Stanley Has $90.20 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $90,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $460.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

