Morgan Stanley Has $87.34 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 88.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $87,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 28.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in United Airlines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

