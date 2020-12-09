Morgan Stanley Has $84.61 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Liberty Global worth $84,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,687,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,557,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,193.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 204.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,375 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.