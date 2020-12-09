Morgan Stanley Has $83.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $83,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,587,000 after buying an additional 465,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after buying an additional 2,183,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after buying an additional 428,084 shares during the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $52.80.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

