Morgan Stanley Has $80.86 Million Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.68% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $80,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 439,523 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,252,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.94. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $144.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $335,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

