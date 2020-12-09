Morgan Stanley Has $80.65 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Dover worth $80,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dover by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Dover by 31.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 21.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.