Morgan Stanley Has $79.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $79,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $174.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $175.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.37.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.