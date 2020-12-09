Morgan Stanley Has $77.70 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,413 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $77,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

