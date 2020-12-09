Morgan Stanley Has $77.49 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 792,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 427,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $77,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $120.18. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,230,552. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

