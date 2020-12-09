Morgan Stanley Has $76.10 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,552 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,090 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $76,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 51.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,394 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 92,874 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $897,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $291,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,806 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

